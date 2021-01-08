Patriots' Bill Belichick reacts to Nick Caserio joining Texans as GM

Belichick reacts to Caserio leaving Patriots for Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is Nick Caserio's boss no longer.

Caserio left the Patriots earlier this week to accept the Houston Texans' general manager job, ending his two-decade tenure in New England that began with a personnel assistant role in 2001.

The 45-year-old was promoted to director of player personnel in 2008 and was Belichick's right-hand man for the next 13 years, helping the Patriots reach five Super Bowls and win three championships in that span.

Belichick offered glowing praise of Caserio in a statement Friday.

"Nick Caserio is one of the hardest working, dependable and team-oriented people I have worked with and his ability to handle a wide array of responsibilities is unique," the head coach's statement read.

"Nick’s contributions came on a daily basis and ultimately led to years of success and six championships, for which I am very appreciative. He did an excellent job for us and is extremely deserving of the opportunity to be a general manager."

Perhaps the greatest sign of Belichick's respect for Caserio is that New England filed tampering charges against Houston last summer attempting to block the Texans from hiring him as GM. The Patriots dropped the charges and Houston ended its pursuit -- until executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby finally got his way this offseason.

Caserio is one of several personnel staffers to leave the Patriots in recent seasons, leaving Belichick with fewer confidants as he enters a crucial offseason trying to improve a squad that just completed its worst season since 200.