Patriots' Bill Belichick notes he's not a doctor in classic press conference

Belichick reminds us he's not a doctor in classic press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Getting a real update from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the status of injured quarterback Mac Jones is an extraordinarily difficult task.

It's just not going to happen.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The injury reportedly is "pretty severe" and could keep him out multiple games. It doesn't sound like he'll play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, but an official decision hasn't been made yet.

Patriots Talk: Setback for Mac Jones puts Patriots in precarious spot | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Belichick met with reporters for his Wednesday press conference and said the team and Jones are handling the situation "day-by-day". In fact, he said the phrase "day-by-day" 11 times while at the podium, even cracking a few smiles in responding to questions.

Belichick also reminded us he's not a doctor, he's not an orthopedic surgeon and he's not going to try and read an MRI.

Check out sarcastic Belichick in the video below:

Jones was not at practice Wednesday. If he's unable to play Sunday, backup Brian Hoyer is the best candidate to start against the Packers.