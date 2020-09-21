Patriots' Bill Belichick gives vintage Belichick answer to Tom Brady, Bucs question

Has Belichick watched Brady in Tampa? Pats HC gives predictable answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady's first couple of games as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer have garnered plenty of attention from followers of the NFL across the country.

Brady's Bucs debut vs. the New Orleans Saints was the highest-rated national telecast since Super Bowl 54 earlier this year. All eyes were on Brady in Week 2 as well as he earned his first victory with his new team over the Carolina Panthers.

But his former head coach, Bill Belichick, was not one of the many who tuned in.

Belichick was asked about the former New England Patriots quarterback's new chapter in Tampa Bay during WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni & Fauria," and he gave the most "Belichickian" answer.

“I’ve really been focused on the teams that we’re playing,” Belichick said. “Miami was obviously a big focus for us, Seattle, there’s some other things that came up for me last week, the Raiders, they are a team that we haven’t played. Seattle is a team we haven’t played. We kind of have our hands full taking care of the things we have to take care of.

“I don't watch a lot of other pro games, I don't watch a lot of college games. I watch the games that affect what we do."

It's exactly the kind of answer we've come to expect from Belichick, and the thing is, he almost certainly isn't lying.

Nonetheless, Belichick will have to watch plenty of Brady on tape in the coming weeks. The Buccaneers are scheduled to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and New England will host Denver on Oct. 11.