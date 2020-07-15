Patriots' Bill Belichick eating Subway is already a hilarious meme

Bill Belichick has gone viral, folks.

The New England Patriots head coach surprised everyone Tuesday by popping up in Branford, Conn., to film a Subway commercial.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Naturally, the shoot garnered plenty of attention and allowed WTNH anchor John Pierson to produce two incredible photos of Belichick contently chowing down a footlong sandwich.

Bill Belichick spending a good part of the day on the Branford Green! The @Patriots head coach & 8-time Super Bowl champ filming a spot for @SUBWAY. More tonight on @WTNH at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/DCqyUshcbp — John Pierson (@JPPierson) July 14, 2020

Twitter already made Belichick into a meme for drinking orange juice at the 2013 NFL Annual Meeting, and it happily did the same for Belichick the Subway pitchman.

Even Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu got in on the Belichick meme action via his Instagram story.

Here's more of Twitter having a grand old time with the Belichick Subway photos:

The most intimidating man in sports.... pic.twitter.com/h0yJyj0cdR — Tim McKone (@Tim_McKone) July 14, 2020

It's just nice to see someone secretly film Belichick for once https://t.co/r9sp6ixu34 — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) July 14, 2020

Q: So Bill, how'd you like the sandwich?



BB: Yeah ... I don't know. Look, every sandwich is different. Bread, meat, lettuce, some other vegetable combination. I'm not saying it was bad, I'm not saying that. But it was what it was. And I'm on to the next.https://t.co/hrsg55WLm7 pic.twitter.com/QL1SOMwRFW



— Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 14, 2020

I can't wait to see Bill Belichick do this. pic.twitter.com/zMfVZr2EDD — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) July 14, 2020

Cold cut trio the best. Cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayo, vinegar & oil, The best https://t.co/xnu2DzU0Yt — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) July 14, 2020

Belichick has made plenty of "cold cuts" during his time with the Patriots, so this might be a perfect sponsorship for the legendary head coach.

Patriots' Bill Belichick eating Subway is already a hilarious meme originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston