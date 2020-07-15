Patriots' Bill Belichick eating Subway is already a hilarious meme

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick has gone viral, folks.

The New England Patriots head coach surprised everyone Tuesday by popping up in Branford, Conn., to film a Subway commercial

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Naturally, the shoot garnered plenty of attention and allowed WTNH anchor John Pierson to produce two incredible photos of Belichick contently chowing down a footlong sandwich.

Twitter already made Belichick into a meme for drinking orange juice at the 2013 NFL Annual Meeting, and it happily did the same for Belichick the Subway pitchman.

Even Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu got in on the Belichick meme action via his Instagram story.

Here's more of Twitter having a grand old time with the Belichick Subway photos:

Belichick has made plenty of "cold cuts" during his time with the Patriots, so this might be a perfect sponsorship for the legendary head coach.

Patriots' Bill Belichick eating Subway is already a hilarious meme originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

What to Read Next