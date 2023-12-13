Advertisement

Is a Patriots-Bill Belichick divorce all but done? | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz · Charles Robinson

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson react to a report from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran that the franchise will part ways with its head coach after 24 years following the regular season. Hear the full conversation on Thursday’s “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.