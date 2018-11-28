Patriots' Bill Belichick came "pretty close" to joining Vikings in 1984 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bill Belichick won two Super Bowl titles as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants and has claimed another five as head coach of the New England Patriots, but none of those championships might have happened if he took his coaching talents to Minnesota in 1984.

The Athletic's Chad Graff published an in-depth piece Wednesday on how the Vikings nearly lured Belichick away from New York to be their defensive coordinator.

"On the one hand, it was an excellent opportunity, the best he had yet received, a chance to work with friends he respected and a chance to leave a Giants organization in turmoil," Graff wrote. "On the other hand, Belichick is fiercely loyal and didn't want it to seem like he was abandoning Parcells. And he and Debby had recently purchased a house on Nantucket (Belichick now owns six on the small island off Cape Cod) and were afraid a move to Minnesota would keep them from that."

Belichick, as Graff wrote, phoned the Vikings and declined the offer after flying to Minnesota to talk with the team. Belichick even admitted he was "pretty close" to joining the Vikings, per Graff.

Had he accepted the Vikings' offer, the New York Giants probably don't win the Super Bowl in 1986 or 1990. Belichick became the Giants' defensive coordinator in 1985 and built some of the best defenses of the era -- units anchored by Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. The Giants allowed the second-fewest points in 1986 and the fewest in 1990.

Belichick was able to parlay his success in New York into a head coaching job with the Cleveland Browns beginning in 1991. He would later reunite with Bill Parcells -- the Giants' head coach for most of Belichick's tenure in New York -- with the New York Jets. Belichick eventually succeeded Parcells as Jets head coach, but only briefly before the New England Patriots gave up a first-round draft pick in a trade to acquire him in 2000. The rest, as they say, is history.

It's also fun to wonder what the Vikings would have become if Belichick went to Minnesota. The Vikings missed the playoffs in 1985 and 1986 before losing to the Washington Redskins in the 1987 NFC Championship Game. They lost in the Divisional Round in 1988 and 1989, and didn't get back to that round until 1997. Minnesota still has never won a Super Bowl, and it hasn't reached one since 1976.

The Vikings will be at Gillette Stadium on Sunday to take on Belichick's Patriots in one of Week 13's most-anticipated matchups. For the Vikings, it's an important game as they chase the Chicago Bears for the NFC North lead. For their fans, it's another opportunity to wonder what might have been if Belichick once wore purple and gold.

