Patriots' Bill Belichick becomes second NFL coach to achieve this historic feat

Bill Belichick becomes second NFL coach ever to achieve this historic feat

The New England Patriots clinched an NFL playoff berth Sunday, but that wasn't the only notable accomplishment from Sunday's Week 17 game at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots won their 10th game of the season with a convincing 50-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's the 20th season in which Bill Belichick's team has won 10-plus games during his head coaching career.

He joins legendary Miami Dolphins coach and Hall of Famer Don Shula as the only head coaches in league history to achieve that feat.

Nineteen of those 10-win seasons have come in New England, where Belichick has served as head coach since 2000 and won six Super Bowl titles. His other 10-win campaign happened in 1994 when he led the Cleveland Browns to a 11-5 record and an AFC Wild Card playoff victory over the Patriots.

Belichick was asked after Sunday's victory about this latest accomplishment. He quickly directed the credit to his players.

"It’s flattering, but again, it’s really the players. Players win games," Belichick explained. "Been fortunate to coach a lot of good, a lot of great players during that time. When you have good players, they can go out and win games for you, so it’s really – they’re the ones that win them. I’ve been lucky."

Belichick likely will pass Shula for the most 10-win seasons by a head coach before he retires. The Patriots have a bright future with a strong defense, an excellent run game and a young, promising quarterback in Mac Jones.

There are a few other milestones Belichick could reach in the near future. He needs 10 more wins to join Shula and George Halas as the only head coaches with 300-plus career victories (regular season only). Belichick could hit that the 300 mark as soon as the 2022 season.