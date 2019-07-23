Patriots' Bill Belichick to be analyst on NFL Network Top 100 all-time special

This fall, we'll get to see a new side of Bill Belichick.

Belichick, Rich Eisen announced on Tuesday, will be an analyst on an upcoming NFL Network special. In celebration of the 100th season of the NFL, the six-part show, entitled "NFL 100 Greatest" will highlight the best 100 players - and 10 coaches - of all-time. Eisen is set to host the special, with NBC Sports' Cris Collinsworth and Belichick providing commentary on each episode.

Belichick began his NFL coaching career as an assistant in 1975, so he's directly interacted with players from at least the past five decades. Hearing detailled, candid stories about players Belichick has encountered will surely be a treat. Belichick has, after all, the greatest football mind ever.

In an eight-minute clip, Eisen shares a story about how fun it was to work with Belichick. At one point, Eisen's producers told him they need to move on to the next guest, but he couldn't segway to the next player because Belichick couldn't stop chatting with and raving about a player he has a close relationship with.

Eisen promises that the Belichick on the NFL Network show won't be the curmodgeon we've come to know from postgame interviews (as hysterical as that might be).

The series is set to air this fall, and you can watch the utterly star-studded trailer below.

