Patriots are betting front-runners to land Emmanuel Sanders in trade

According to at least one sportsbook, the buzz about Emmanuel Sanders potentially joining the New England Patriots is very real.

The Patriots have the best odds (+200) to acquire the Denver Broncos wide receiver before the NFL trade deadline, according to SportsLine Oddsmakers.

The Denver Broncos are expected to deal WR Emmanuel Sanders by the NFL Trade Deadline.



Here are the odds on where Sanders may land:



Patriots: +200

49ers: +250

Eagles: +350

Saints: +400

Panthers: +600

Ravens: +700

Seahawks: +900

Packers: +1000 pic.twitter.com/KItsuDkqiJ





















— SportsLine (@SportsLine) October 21, 2019

New England has plenty of competition for Sanders; the San Francisco 49ers are in a close second at +250 odds, while four other NFC teams and one other AFC club (the Baltimore Ravens at +700) also are in the running.

These odds come one day after a report that the 2-5 Broncos are "likely" to trade the veteran wide receiver before next Tuesday's deadline.

The Patriots seem to be an obvious fit: Bill Belichick's club already has tried and failed to integrate star wideouts Demaryius Thomas and Antonio Brown, and with Josh Gordon currently injured, the team's depth chart after Julian Edelman -- Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski -- is pretty uninspiring.

Sanders is 32 years old and coming off an Achilles injury but has managed to be somewhat productive in Denver's anemic offense, with 30 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

The Broncos reportedly are seeking a third-round pick or better for Sanders, so the Patriots will have to weigh their options. But it appears they're very much in the hunt for the two-time Pro Bowler.

