Patriots are betting favorites to sign Dalvin Cook

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook's most likely destination is New England, if the betting odds are to be believed.

The Patriots are +150 favorites to sign Cook, according to the odds at DraftKings.

Two other AFC East teams are next in the odds, with the Dolphins at +200 and the Jets at +400.

Every other team is a long shot in the Cook sweepstakes: The next teams listed are the Cowboys, Commanders and Broncos, all at +1500.

Perhaps the most intriguing option is the Giants and Raiders, both at +1800. Both teams currently have the franchise tag on their starting running backs, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, but if they decide to stop waiting, they could pull the tag and sign Cook instead. If Cook is willing to sign for less than the $10.1 million owed to Barkley and Jacobs on the franchise tag, and if Cook is willing to go to work at the start of training camp while Barkley and Jacobs are threatening to hold out until Week One (or even longer), signing Cook could make a lot of sense for the Giants or Raiders.

The Bills are also at +1800, and they're followed by the Bears at +2000, Eagles and Chiefs at +3000 and Browns and Buccaneers at +4000.