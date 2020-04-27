The Patriots didn’t select a quarterback in the three-day draft, but signed undrafted free agent Brian Lewerke of Michigan State afterward.

That leaves the Patriots with Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Lewerke as the quarterbacks on their roster.

It’s no wonder, after the Chargers drafted Justin Herbert, that the Patriots are the favorites to sign Cam Newton.

FanDuel Sportsbook released its updated odds for Newton.

The Patriots, at -190, lead the way. They are ahead of the Jaguars (+300), Steelers (+750), Broncos (+1000), Bears (+1100), Raiders (+1500) and Washington (+1500).

The Panthers released Newton on March 24.

Newton, the first overall pick in 2011, turns 31 next month.

Patriots are betting favorites to sign Cam Newton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk