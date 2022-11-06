Patriots' best defensive plays vs. Colts Week 9

Associated Press

Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns and the Jacksonville Jaguars finally won a close game, rallying from a 17-point deficit to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 on Sunday. It was the second-biggest comeback in franchise history for the Jaguars (3-6), who climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the New York Giants in 2014. The Raiders (2-6), who were shut out last week at New Orleans and spent the week regrouping in Bradenton, Florida, dominated early.