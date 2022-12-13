Patriots' best defensive plays vs. Cardinals Week 14
Watch the New England Patriots' best defensive plays from their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Patriots get back on track by knocking off the Cardinals on Monday night.
The Patriots defense had six sacks, two takeaways, a touchdown and four fourth-down stops on Monday night. They gave up only one touchdown. It amounted to a 27-13 victory for the Patriots over the Cardinals. New England improved to 7-6 and currently sit seventh in the AFC playoff seeding, while Arizona fell to 4-9. The [more]
