Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined Sunday for his hit on Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson, and Watson made his displeasure with the NFL's fining procedure known on Twitter.

Eric did message me that night to apologize saying that he had watched the film and felt terrible for hitting me late. I accepted his apology and wished him the best. We've never had any "beef".



Fines, however, have once again proven to be inconsistent and relative. Shameful https://t.co/19XQleMvND



— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 1, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Reid's apology came right after the game, but the safety admitted he expected to be fined for the hit. Reid will have to a fine of $10,527.

Watson's frustration with the NFL might stem from the four-game suspension he will serve at the start of this season after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Different violations get different punishments in the NFL. Reid's play was dangerous and could have resulted in serious injury for either him or Watson, but a relatively small fine is all he got. Watson and Golden Tate at the same time will serve month-long suspensions for far less serious violations.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots' Benjamin Watson criticizes NFL's "inconsistent" fines originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston