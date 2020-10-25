Patriots bench Cam Newton for Jarrett Stidham in Week 7 vs. 49ers
The Patriots pulled quarterback Cam Newton in Week 7 against the 49ers on Sunday at the start of the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who the Patriots promoted to QB2 in Week 6, took over for Newton. Newton finished the game throwing 9 of 15 for 98 yards and three interceptions. That meant the quarterback threw interceptions on 20% of his throws. Newton’s last throw of the game was an interception to cornerback Jamar Taylor after the quarterback threw behind receiver Julian Edelman, who was just a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage.