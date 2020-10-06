Patriots bench Brian Hoyer to play Jarrett Stidham vs. Chiefs
The Patriots benched Brian Hoyer at the end of the third quarter of the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday. Jarrett Stidham saw game action for the second time in his NFL career, replacing the veteran Hoyer. Hoyer left the game completing 15 of 24 passes for 130 yards and an interception. He also took two sacks. One of the sacks came at the end of the half when New England didn’t have a timeout. In his first drive of the night, Stidham led a 6-play, 75-yard run ending with a four-yard strike to N'Keal Harry, resulting in the Auburn product's first career touchdown pass