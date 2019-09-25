Patriots become Vegas favorites to win the Super Bowl

Three weeks of dominance, even against easily-dominated teams, gets the attention of the folks in Las Vegas.

After trouncing the Steelers, Dolphins, and Jets — franchise that are a combined 0-9 on the year — the Patriots have seen their odds to win the Super Bowl drop to 7-2, via the Westgate Superbook. The Patriots are 6-5 favorites to win the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs have the next lowest odds to win the Super Bowl, at 4-1. The Chiefs are 3-2 to get to Miami in February.

After New England and Kansas City, the odds for the AFC teams spike. The Ravens are 30-1 to win it all, and 15-1 to get to the Super Bowl. The Texans are 20-1 and 10-1. The Chargers are 30-1 and 15-1. The Colts are 60-1 and 30-1. The Browns, who opened in January at 30-1 and 10-1, are now 60-1 and 30-1.

In the NFC, the Rams and Cowboys are 8-1 to win it all, and 4-1 to win the NFC title. The Packers are 10-1 and 5-1. The Saints and Vikings are 16-1 and 8-1. The Bears and, amazingly, the 49ers are 20-1 and 10-1. The Eagles are 25-1 and 12-1. The Seahawks are 30-1 and 15-1.

Usually for futures bets like these a long shot or two will stand out. The Lions or the Bills at 50-1 to win it all, for example. The Titans, the Bucs, or the Giants at 200-1.

But not on this one. The cream has quickly separated from the crap in the NFL’s 100th season. It’s most likely going to be the Patriots, Chiefs, Cowboys, or Rams, when the dust settles. It will be a major upset if it’s a team like the Packers, Texans, Vikings, Saints, etc.

It’s almost inconceivable that a long shot will pull it off. Which means that I’ve just walked right into an immediate future that sees a long shot rising and eventually winning it all.