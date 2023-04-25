How do the Patriots become relevant again in the AFC East? | You Pod To Win The Game

Yahoo Sports NFL writers Charles McDonald, Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein discuss New England's status in the evolving division and what the team needs to become competitive after two losing campaigns in the last three seasons. Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

CHARLES MCDONALD: We have next the team that I actually forgot they were in this division, like, a few podcasts ago, which would have been crazy, given the past two decades. But, Frank, what do the Patriots need just for the upcoming draft? Or what is one of their most pressing needs, as far as their roster is concerned?

FRANK SCHWAB: But that total, it's telling that you can't forget the Patriots are in this division. It was kind of shocking. Earlier the off season, I wrote about this that when I looked at the odds-- I was looking at Division odds, because I just look at odds all day, because that's who I am-- that the Patriots are picked to finish last. And of course, they're picked to finish last.

But it's still jarring to see that. It's still like, the Patriots are the worst team in this division, by far, but I think they're stuck. And I've written about this, too. They're stuck in this spot where Bill Belichick is so great that they're never going to be three and 14 and really start a rebuild.

They're always going to talk themselves into we were eight and nine last year, two years ago. We were in the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. We're not that far away. Let's not tear this thing down. And also, Bill is, I think, 70 years old now. So he's not going to want to do that. You're just in this weird position of mediocrity. They're clearly the fourth best team in this division. I'd be shocked beyond belief if they won this division.

And so how do you fix that? And I think it's partially that they need Mac Jones to become a great quarterback, and I know that he has that in him. I think he's just kind of typifies the Patriots right now, where he's perfectly mediocre. He's fine. Like, he was good as a rookie. I don't think he's got another level to him. I think what they need is playmakers on offense.

Story continues

They just missed so many times on draft picks, free agent pickups like Nelson Agholor. Come on. That was never going to work. And I know they're trying to patch it together again. You know, DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton. These guys are just, they're not-- they need a Justin Jefferson type.

I know those guys don't grow on trees, but they need to finally hit somebody who's going to really bring their offense alive, get some playmakers, or else you're just going to kind of be stuck in this, yeah, we're going to win eight or nine games. Huzzah. It's really not that impressive anymore, especially in that loaded division.

JORI EPSTEIN: It's interesting when you started to talk about where you think Mac Jones is now in mediocre. I was curious if you are going to mention his rookie season, because I think what I would ask is, how much of last year was the fact that they didn't give him an offensive coordinator and they gave him who knows what and the coaching staff.

And so what I would ask is, OK, now they've got Bill O'Brien. He's got an offensive coordinator, which is probably-- I'm not saying it's all they need to do this offseason, and they clearly need to do more, but that will probably be the most important and most meaningful move they make this off season, whether it works or not, is that offensive coordinator.

What I would ask you, Frank, is, if you want playmakers, if you're the Patriots' GM, are you getting DeAndre Hopkins?

FRANK SCHWAB: Why not? I mean, I hate to invest in a-- I think he's 30, 30-year-old wide receiver, because you're not getting much, much more juice out of that orange. But they've got to do something. Hunter Henry can't be your number one option in the passing game anymore.

But maybe, like you said, I fully agree that just getting an adult in the offensive room, Bill O'Brien's a good offensive coordinator. Don't let him be in charge of your trades or anything like that. But if he's just calling your offense, pretty good and an enormous upgrade.

And we'll see if Mac Jones-- you alluded to it, and it's absolutely true. Mac Jones as rookie is good. He was the best. He was better than Trevor Lawrence. He was better than Justin Fields as a rookie, and then in his second year is off the rails. Go back to third year, and you say, how much is Bill O'Brien going to improve that.

I'm keeping an open mind. I mean, very possible, but I do think he needs some help there. At Hopkins can help in the short term, for sure. It just kind of depends on the price, and it seems like the Cardinals are really holding out to get as much as they can, as they should.