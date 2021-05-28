Patriots become the betting favorites to land Julio Jones

The markets are moving.

After just a few days, the Patriots have rocketed to the top of the odds for the next Julio Jones destination. The PointsBet sports book has moved the Patriots from +700 to +150, making them the current favorites to land the Falcons receiver.

The Titans likewise have surged, from +1000 to +200.

The 49ers have fallen from the +450 favorite to +500. The Rams, which have neither the cap space nor the draft picks to easily pull it off, have landed at +500 as well.

The Colts, recently +475, are down to +800. Ditto for the Chargers, who also have slid to +800 from +475.

Baltimore and Jacksonville come in at +900.

The window opens, as a practical matter, for a Julio Jones trade on Wednesday, June 2. The biggest questions are the trade compensation the Falcons will receive, and whether and to what extent Atlanta will have to pay any of Jones’ $15.3 million base salary for 2021 in order to get a deal done.

