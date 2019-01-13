Patriots beat Chargers, move into second place on NFL playoff wins list originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots made history with their AFC Divisional Round playoff win against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The 41-28 victory was the 35th in the Patriots' proud playoff history, moving them ahead of the Green Bay Packers and tying the Dallas Cowboys for second place on the all-time NFL playoff wins list.

The Patriots need one more postseason win to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most in history, and that means a Super Bowl LIII victory would set the record for the Pats.

For that opportunity, the Patriots first need to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. New England has not won an AFC title game on the road since the 2004 season when it defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Sunday also will mark the Patriots' 15th appearance in the AFC Championship Game, the second-most all time (Pittsburgh is No. 1 with 16). New England is 10-4 in these games.