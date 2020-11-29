Patriots beat Cardinals on late field goal, thanks to controversial hit on Cam Newton

The New England Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals, 20-17, on a 50-yard Nick Folk field goal as time expired.

But the story of that game-winning drive really happened four plays earlier.

The Patriots called for a read-option run play with just under a minute remaining — on 3rd and 13 from their own 32-yard line. Cam Newton kept the ball and rumbled 14 yards for the first down before he was slammed out of bounds by Cardinals rookie Isaiah Simmons.

The hit drew a 15-yard unnecessary roughness flag. Did Simmons hit him out of bounds? Helmet-to-helmet? It was a close call for sure — and one Newton never seemed to get in the prime of his career.

Nonetheless, the ball moved to the Arizona 39-yard line as a result. Three plays later, Folk hit the game-winner.

The Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons sacked Cam Newton, but his hit later in the game would help spur the New England Patriots to victory. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The Cardinals dropped to 6-5, and the Patriots now are 5-6.

Newton finished the game 9 of 18 passing for only 84 yards with no TDs and two picks. He also ran nine times for 46 yards.

Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has seen his role on defense grow since early in the season. He had a sack of Newton earlier in the game and finished with five tackles but also was guilty of another penalty earlier in the game — 15 yards for lowering the head to initiate contact — that helped the Patriots score their first touchdown of the game.

The Patriots did have a punt-return touchdown called back on what appeared to be a shaky call that went against them earlier in the third quarter.

The Cardinals took a 10-0 lead into the second quarter and outgained New England in the game, 298 yards to 179. Teams with fewer than 200 yards of offense in a game this season had been 1-8 entering Week 12.

It was the fewest yards by the Patriots in any game since 2010, when they also totaled 179 in a win over the San Diego Chargers back in 2010.

The Patriots lost the turnover battle, time of possession and the yardage total — yet still won. You can point to that crucial and controversial penalty as the big assist they needed.

