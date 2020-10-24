If the Patriots beat the 49ers, they should be buyers at the trade deadline

If the Pats beat the 49ers, they should be buyers at the trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Front-office phones are charged and ready to go. They should be, at least. It's tradin' time.

The Vikings already dealt away a premier pass-rusher. The Jets have been active. The Eagles and Giants are looking to sell, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

"Look, we’re selling," is how Glazer described the approach of both clubs on Thursday Night Football's pregame show this week. "We’re looking to trade some of our players, who do you like? Make us an offer for some of our guys."

Will the Patriots be making calls to Philly, Minnesota or either front office in New York? Will they be buyers?

They should be. Especially with a win Sunday against the Niners.

The Patriots are a good team, by several measures, even after an ugly outlier loss to the Broncos in Week 6. According to Pro Football Focus' Power Ratings -- which are based on player grades in each facet of play and adjusted based on a given team's coach and quarterback -- they are the 11th-best team in football.

The Patriots still have the best head coach and offensive coordinator in their division. They have the best defense in their division -- Buffalo's has been a disappointment, checking in at No. 29 in defensive DVOA, while the Patriots are No .14 -- and the best offensive line when healthy.

They've faced the hardest schedule in football, per PFF, and several of the teams remaining on their slate aren't as potent as once thought.

The Texans should join the above list of "sellers" soon. The Cardinals don't look nearly as explosive offensively as many projected them to be as their second-year quarterback Kyler Murray struggles to adjust as a passer. The Rams have only beaten teams in the worst division in football, the NFC East. The Jets might be the worst team the NFL's seen in the last two decades, and they're on the Patriots schedule twice. The Dolphins and Chargers have handed their teams over to rookie quarterbacks.

Bill Belichick and his team are going to have a chance to reel off a number of wins in the 11 left.

The division-leading Bills, meanwhile, are trending in the wrong direction. Their uber-talented quarterback, after a blazing start, has regressed to the mean over the last two weeks in losses to the Chiefs and Titans where Buffalo has scored a combined 33 points.

Buffalo won't lose any of their cushion in the division to the Patriots this weekend, in all likelihood, since they're seeing the Jets. But they shouldn't pull away, either, particularly if the Patriots add a piece to improve their passing game.

Tight ends should be available. Two who play for teams who've already played their Week 7 game, Philly's Zach Ertz and New York's Evan Engram, could potentially be on the block. Cleveland's David Njoku has reportedly asked to be traded in a crowded tight end room in Cleveland. Kyle Rudolph seems like a sensible dual-threat fit if the Vikings are willing to deal him.

Bailing on top-end picks for any might not be the most prudent option for a team that still needs to build up its young foundation of talent for seasons beyond this one. But if they could be had for mid-rounders? Not a bad idea.

"It's an issue," Matt Cassel said of the team's tight end depth on this week's Patriots Talk Podcast. "Let's be honest. If you just eliminate one guy or one position group out of that offense, then now all of a sudden, when you normally have a three-man route or a high-low or something like that, you're going, 'Gosh, I really don't trust what we have over here.'

"Now you have two receivers, and you see it often, Cam gets to his back pretty quick, right? The reason he gets to his back is because he's reading one side of the field, thinking it's not a good matchup over here because they have a safety on our tight end who can't win one-on-one or you just don't trust the fact . . . when it's a man-to-man situation you just eliminate a guy. You say, 'Now I have to throw to N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd.' And those guys aren't open, and you're getting to the check down or you're getting back to your screen game."

