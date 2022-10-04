Patriots' Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4

Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field.

The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau Field and throw a touchdown pass in that same game, per CBS Sports. Lambeau Field is one of the oldest stadiums in pro sports and opened in 1957.

Zappe got a little fortunate on his first career touchdown pass. The Patriots let the play clock trickle down to zero before snapping the ball. The referees missed the delay of game penalty and Zappe ultimately found wide receiver DeVante Parker wide open for a fourth-quarter score.

The Patriots did lose 27-24 in overtime, but Zappe acquitted himself nicely. He completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 99 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has not yet revealed who will start against the Detroit Lions in Sunday's Week 5 game at Gillette Stadium. But if backup Brian Hoyer (head injury) is not able to go, Zappe should get his first career start.