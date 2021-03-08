Should Patriots attempt to trade for Eagles Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz?

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
No position over the past couple years has been more depleted for the New England Patriots than tight end.

Rob Gronkowski retired after winning the Super Bowl in 2018 and production hit an extremely drastic decline. Last year, the Patriots’ tight end group tallied 18 receptions for 254 yards, which is abysmal in comparison to the previous decade. New England drafted Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in the third round last year to bolster the group, but they both had growing pains.

The Patriots could use veteran experience and at least one tight end who has a reputable career in the league. Because Bill Belichick has the fourth-most cap space and a decent amount of leverage, he should pursue Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.

Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler and according to Sports Illustrated’s Michael Silver, he’s on the trading block.

Ertz had a tough season last year after recording 36 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown in 11 games, but he’s 30-years-old and still has valuable time ahead of him. Prior to last season, Ertz hasn’t recorded less than 800 receiving yards and he’d become the veteran leadership the Patriots need — while potentially getting him at a lower cost.

The Eagles aren’t in great position financially and Ertz will count as $12.7 million against the cap. If they get him off the books, they’d save around $5 million. The Patriots have the assets to acquire him and they’d likely use it as a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

Timing-wise it would be perfect — the Patriots could hit solidify the position so they can focus on other groups in free agency, while bringing an attractive name in to lure in free agents.

