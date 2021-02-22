Patriots take athletic SEC linebacker in latest CBSSports mock draft

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
As the 2021 NFL draft gets closer, another expert has a prediction for who New England will pick with the 15th overall selection. This time, New England is slated to take a linebacker in the latest mock draft from Ryan Wilson of CBSSports.

Azeez Ojulari is Wilson’s selection. He played in 12 games last season for Georgia. He recorded 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 12 games. The freshman certainly brings a pass-rushing element to his game, and that could help New England immensely.

As Wilson notes, Ojulari could be the perfect pass-rushing linebacker for the Patriots, as they look to get more in that area from the position.

The Patriots didn’t have much of a pass rush to speak of last season; Michigan alums Chase Winovich (5.5 sacks, led the team) and Josh Uche will continue to get better, but Ojulari is an immediate impact player who can set the edge against the run and get after the QB in passing situations.

Ojulari’s versatility could help New England defensively, especially as the AFC East continues to get stronger. It will be exciting to see what Bill Belichick has up his sleeve.

