Patriots assistant Joe Judge refutes highlight-seeking Mac Jones critics

New England Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge is showing support for quarterback Mac Jones as the latter has been struggling with turnovers and interceptions.

Jones has three touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season, including one he threw against the New York Jets on Sunday. He has had an interception in every game he has played in this season.

That includes a three-interception game against the Baltimore Ravens back in September. It’s a considerable drop-off with him only throwing 13 picks in total last year. He’s battling some adversity this season, as he works his way back from injury.

Nevertheless, Judge has faith in Jones heading into a crucial point in the Patriots’ schedule.

“He really did some good things for the team the other day that won’t show up on the stat sheet,” Judge said, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “That won’t show up if you’re (not) just watching tape and saying, ‘Hey, that’s really a big-time play by Mac of really understanding what the entirety of the game is.’ Or understand the flow of the game. …It’s not always the stuff that you see on the ESPN highlight reels. …Mac does a very good job of staying engaged. And the way he comes to work every day, you know, he’s (improving) on a daily basis.”

Up next for Jones and the Patriots is an Indianapolis Colts team looking to find an identity of their own. The Colts beat the Patriots on the road last December by a 27-17 score. Jones finished with 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the game.

The second-year quarterback may have to play at a high level on Sunday, as the Patriots will have their work cut out for them in trying to contain running back Jonathan Taylor.

A two-game winning streak could help Jones get his confidence back with the Patriots looking to cement their spot in the playoff hunt.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire