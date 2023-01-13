Patriots assistant coach receiving ‘high interest’ from division rival

New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley could be in line for a promotion, and it could happen outside of New England.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Caley is being considered as a “high interest” candidate for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position. So not only could the burgeoning assistant be leaving the Patriots, but if hired for the position, he could be leaving for a division rival.

Caley’s name continues to come up as a possible in-house option for New England in their upcoming search for a new offensive coordinator, which is a position they haven’t officially filled since the exit of Josh McDaniels last offseason.

One would have thought if the team were that gung-ho on Caley, they would have offered him a chance to take over the play-calling this season. But they opted to go with former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia instead.

If opportunity comes knocking elsewhere, Caley might have no other choice but to answer.

