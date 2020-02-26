Patriots ask QB prospect at NFL Combine how he'd feel about replacing Tom Brady

The Patriots staffers who questioned Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton at the NFL Scouting Combine just came right out and asked it.

How would he feel about replacing a legend at QB?

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Luton, a 6-foot-7, 230-pound QB projected as a late-round pick, told USA TODAY he was a bit taken aback to get the Tom Brady question right off the bat.

"I think that was a great question," he told Patriots Wire's Henry McKenna. "It was a fair question for them to ask."

Listen and subscribe to Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast here:

Luton said his demeanor would be an asset if he was indeed that next guy for the Patriots.

"Those are big shoes to fill. But for me, I'm a pretty even-keeled guy. I kind of reiterated that," he said. "I've never let any of the outside noise distract me, so I don't think that would be an issue. I'd bring it every day and prove that I'm a leader, no matter if it's a high or a low. Keep doing it every day, however that works out. I'm not going to worry about filling anyone's shoes. Just doing the best that I can do."

Injury concerns have dropped Luton down most draft boards. He spent six years playing in college between Idaho and Oregon State and a forearm injury kept him out of what would've been his final college game against Oregon.

Luton was one of four QB prospects the Pats have met with at the combine in Indianapolis. Jake Fromm of Georgia, Jordan Love of Utah State (projected as New England's first-round pick in Phil Perry's latest mock draft) and James Morgan of Florida International, who met with them at the East-West Shrine Game, are the others.

Story continues

It stands to reason that the others were asked the Brady question, too. And it was probably put to current backup Jarett Stidham before he was selected last year in the fourth round.





Patriots ask QB prospect at NFL Combine how he'd feel about replacing Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston