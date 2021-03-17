Patriots apply second-round tender to J.C. Jackson

If someone wants to sign cornerback J.C. Jackson away from New England as a restricted free agent this offseason, they’ll have to pony up a second-round pick.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have applied the second-round tender on Jackson. It carries a salary of $3.384 million for the 2021 season and gives the Patriots the right to match any offer in addition to that draft compensation if they let Jackson walk.

Jackson has played 45 regular season games for the Patriots since going undrafted in 2018 and he’s started 22 of them. He has 17 interceptions over that span and has also recorded 100 tackles and three fumble recoveries.

In addition to that work, Jackson also has eight tackles in four postseason appearances that include the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory.

