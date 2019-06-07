Patriots apparently are not going to fix the dent Gronk put in Lombardi Trophy

The New England Patriots’ latest Lombardi Trophy is unique, thanks to one of the most unique characters in team history.

And it seems the dent that Rob Gronkowski put in the Lombardi Trophy horsing around with it is here to stay.

There were plenty of notable things from the Patriots’ Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thursday night, and it was fun to note that the Lombardi Trophy still has a big dent near the top.

Now the blemish on the trophy is just a part of franchise lore, like Gronk himself.

Rob Gronkowski’s dent is still on the trophy

It’s really perfect, when you think about it. A generation from now, a kid will notice the Patriots’ sixth Lombardi Trophy has a big dent. And then he or she will hear about the legend of Gronk. And they’ll hear about the time Gronkowski used the $50,000 trophy as a baseball bat and put the dent in it. Only Gronk.

When you can get Bill Belichick to smile and laugh ...

Left his mark. pic.twitter.com/skB8ebFez2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Gronkowski might be retired (for now?) but the stories will always live on.

Gronk had a good time

It seemed that Gronkowski had himself a good time at the ring ceremony. And yes, he was proud of the dent.

The man, the myth, the legend. pic.twitter.com/R8kL01jIAB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Hopefully the Patriots never fix the trophy. The story behind the dent will be timeless.

There's quite a story about Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots' latest Lombardi Trophy. (AP)

