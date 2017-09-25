Patriots apologize for charging for tap water during hot Sunday at Gillette Stadium

Water was in high demand at Gillette Stadium for Sunday's game between the Texans and Patriots where temperatures reached 86 degrees.

Not only were fans sweating out a close game, but as concession vendors waited for their stock of bottled water to be refilled on the hot day, fans were charged $4.50 for a cup of tap water, according to CBS Boston.







Phone lines filled with people saying they were told to pay $5 for a cup of tap water at Gillette yesterday when bottled water ran out.

— Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) September 25, 2017







“We apologize. That should not have happened,” Patriots spokesman Stacey James said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “It is the first time that I have ever heard that complaint here. We are looking into the matter to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”





MORE:

The Blitz Read: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers comebacks highlight wild Week 3

| Bengals-Packers could play in record-setting heat at Lambeau Field



At least Pats fans walked away with a win after Tom Brady connected with Brandin Cooks on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds remaining to lift the Patriots to a 36-33 win over the Texans.

Cooler temperatures are expected for next Sunday's game against the Panthers in Foxborough.