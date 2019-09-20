Will Patriots' Antonio Brown play vs. Jets? Bill Belichick gives brief answer

Nick Goss
NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO, Mass. -- Antonio Brown made his New England Patriots debut last week against the Miami Dolphins, and unless something changes in the next 48 hours, it's not unreasonable to expect he'll be active for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked during his Friday morning press conference if Brown would play Sunday, and his answer, as expected, was brief. 

"He's on our roster," Belichick said.

What can we deduce from Belichick's answer? NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Tom E. Curran weighed in with the following tweet:

A report from Sports Illustrated surfaced late Thursday night alleging that Brown has sent intimidating texts to a woman who's accused him of sexual misconduct. It's the most recent of several negative stories involving Brown's actions off the football field. Last week, a civil suit was filed in Florida accusing Brown of rape and sexual assault. The lawsuit was filed by Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor. Brown, through his lawyer, has denied the allegations.

The NFL is conducting its own investigation into the allegations made against Brown. The league reportedly met with Taylor for 10 hours on Monday of this week.

