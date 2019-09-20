Will Patriots' Antonio Brown play vs. Jets? Bill Belichick gives brief answer

FOXBORO, Mass. -- Antonio Brown made his New England Patriots debut last week against the Miami Dolphins, and unless something changes in the next 48 hours, it's not unreasonable to expect he'll be active for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked during his Friday morning press conference if Brown would play Sunday, and his answer, as expected, was brief.

"He's on our roster," Belichick said.

Following several questions about Antonio Brown, Bill Belichick ends his press conference after just a few minutes pic.twitter.com/TIFNePYPY8 — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 20, 2019

What can we deduce from Belichick's answer? NBC Sports Boston Patriots insider Tom E. Curran weighed in with the following tweet:

Belichick's answer to @PhilAPerry question of whether he expected Brown to play on Sunday. "He's on our roster." .... Seemed to suggest that Brown is playing until Belichick is told he's not allowed to. Belichick is clearly inclined to leave it to the league to decide. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) September 20, 2019

A report from Sports Illustrated surfaced late Thursday night alleging that Brown has sent intimidating texts to a woman who's accused him of sexual misconduct. It's the most recent of several negative stories involving Brown's actions off the football field. Last week, a civil suit was filed in Florida accusing Brown of rape and sexual assault. The lawsuit was filed by Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor. Brown, through his lawyer, has denied the allegations.

The NFL is conducting its own investigation into the allegations made against Brown. The league reportedly met with Taylor for 10 hours on Monday of this week.

