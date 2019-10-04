The New England Patriots could certainly use some more talent at the receiver position. The position has been in flux for most of the season, as it looked like a weakness to start the season, looked like one of the best groups in the league once they signed Antonio Brown, and then came crashing back to earth once Brown was cut.

With the unit now somewhat depleted, the team could focus on acquiring another big-name wide-out before the 2019 NFL trade deadline in late October. And there may be some options on the market.

On the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry broke down some of the top available players and how the Patriots could potentially add them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Included among these players was Stefon Diggs, the Minnesota Vikings' star receiver who is reportedly frustrated with his role in Minnesota. While he is talented, acquiring him would cost a lot and the team would have to manufacture some cap room to absorb his $12.5 million cap hit. He is under contract for the next five years.

Perry and Curran also discussed the possibility of adding another veteran like Emmanuel Sanders or A.J. Green. Both of those would be short-term fixes, but they may ultimately be more affordable via trade than Diggs would be. Sanders has a $13 million cap hit in the final year of his deal while Green costs $15 million in the final year of his contract.

For more information on exactly how the Patriots could acquire any of these receivers, listen to the Patriots Talk Podcast in full or watch the video above.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Will the Patriots go after another big-name receiver? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston