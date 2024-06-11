Patriots announced two roster moves on Tuesday

There was no practice on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean the New England Patriots weren’t busy in the front office. The team announced they had claimed former Detroit Lions linebacker Steele Chambers on waivers.

To make room, the corresponding move was the team releasing undrafted rookie linebacker Jay Person.

Chambers is another undrafted rookie who spent five seasons at Ohio State. He closed out his college tenure with a career-high 83 tackles and one interception, which helped net him Third-Team All-Big Ten honors.

The former Buckeye has 29 total starts in the Big Ten, which means he’s experienced plenty of high-level football in college. There is already depth for the Patriots at linebacker, but it isn’t a surprise to see them keep young talent in the pipeline.

They’ll be looking to get Chambers into their system and seeing if he’s the kind of player that could potentially help them at some point. It’s a great opportunity for a young player to prove himself with training camp rapidly approaching.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire