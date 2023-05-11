Patriots announce Tom Brady will be honored at 2023 home opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Hours ahead of the NFL schedule release, the New England Patriots announced Thursday morning that they will be honoring quarterback Tom Brady at their home opener at Gillette Stadium this fall.

"12 is coming home," the team said on Twitter. Patriots owner Robert Kraft also announced Brady's return in a video on social media.

Jordan Schultz of The Score reported Thursday morning that the Patriots' home opener will be a Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football".

Brady, 45, announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1, exactly one year after first saying his player days were over before then reversing course and coming back for one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made sure to stress, however, that this time his decision was final.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady said in a brief video message posted on social media. “I’m retiring. For good.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you ðŸ™ðŸ»â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The seven-time Super bowl winner played 23 seasons in the NFL, and owns virtually every meaningful NFL passing record.

He is the NFL’s career leader in yards passing (89,214) and touchdowns (649). He is the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and has been MVP of the game five times. He also holds marks for regular-season wins (251), Super Bowl appearances (10), playoff games and wins (48, 35), as well as playoff yards (13,400) and TDs (88).

Famously underrated coming into the NFL — he was picked 199th in the 2000 draft by the Patriots, behind six other quarterbacks, three kickers and a punter — Brady certainly wasn’t expected to become synonymous with greatness. He played in one game as a rookie, completing one of three passes for six yards.

The next year, it all changed.

Brady took over as the Patriots’ starter, the team beat the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl that capped the 2001 season and he and New England coach Bill Belichick were well on their way to becoming the most successful coach-QB duo in football history.

More Super Bowl wins came after the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The Patriots returned to football’s mountaintop for a fourth time in Brady’s era a decade later to cap the 2014 season, the start of three more titles in a span of five years.

He signed with Tampa Bay in free agency in 2020 and added a seventh Super Bowl ring to his collection in his first season with his new team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.