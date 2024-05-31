Patriots announce signing of rookie OT Caedan Wallace

The New England Patriots made the signing of rookie third-round draft pick Caedan Wallace official on Friday.

It marked the sixth signing for the team in a 2024 NFL draft class with eight rookie picks. Wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and offensive guard Layden Robinson are the only players that have yet to sign their rookie contract.

Wallace played right tackle throughout his college career at Penn State, but he’s expected to move over to the left side as the Patriots’ newest blindside protector. New England could really use a boost on the left side with veteran Trent Brown leaving in free agency.

There are serious depth issues at the position, and instead of addressing the problem with longstanding left tackles, the Patriots are counting on either Wallace or former Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Chuks Okorafor to make the jump.

Wallace has experience playing left tackle in high school, and he practiced on that side of the line throughout college. So he isn’t exactly new to the move. However, that still doesn’t change the fact that his game experience at that position is limited, and the Patriots are basically rolling the dice in hopes that he figures it all out.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire