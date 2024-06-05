Patriots announce signing of fourth-round pick OL Layden Robinson

The New England Patriots announced the signing of rookie fourth-round draft pick Layden Robinson on Wednesday.

Robinson is expected to be a part of the continued rebuild along the Patriots’ offensive line. Like tackle, there are plenty of questions at the guard position for New England as well.

Cole Strange is still sidelined with a knee injury that could reportedly keep him out well into the season. So Robinson could be in the mix for reps right out of the gates, alongside Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Michael Jordan and Nick Leverett.

Robinson is a versatile player capable of playing at every interior spot on the offensive line, including center. The latter could be something to keep an eye on with the team building for the future behind longtime Patriot David Andrews. For now, however, he’s being viewed as a depth option at guard.

Robinson marks the seventh rookie draft pick the Patriots have signed with the lone remaining player being second-round pick wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.

