Patriots announce signing of eight UDFAs

With their rookie minicamp coming up this weekend, the Patriots have formally announced that they’ve signed eight undrafted free agents.

The group is headlined by former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, whose choice to head to New England was previously reported. King said last week that the Patriots plan to play him at multiple positions, with Mac Jones the team’s clear QB1.

The team also drafted quarterback Bailey Zappe in the fourth round, ostensibly to be the club’s long-term backup.

King is joined by defensive back Devin Hafford, punter Jake Julien, defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell, defensive end LaBryan Ray, offensive lineman Kody Russey, defensive back Brenden Schooler, and offensive lineman Liam Shanahan to round out the group of UDFAs.

