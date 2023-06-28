Patriots announce report dates for 2023 training camp

The New England Patriots have announced the dates when they are set to report for training camp.

The rookies are scheduled to report on July 21, while quarterbacks and rehabbing players are set to report early as well. The veterans will report July 25, ahead of the first practice, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The first day is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.

The Patriots have already announced that practices on July 26-28 will be open to the public, along with either July 29 or July 30. Fans will be waiting in anticipation, as a new-look Patriots team gets ready to take the field.

There are several storylines ahead of this training camp, such as Mac Jones’ ability to bounce back following a difficult year. He has a new offensive coordinator and new teammates to aid him in that effort.

The addition of first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez, via the 2023 NFL draft, should add some excitement on defense as well.

The return of football isn’t far away, and the excitement is obviously building with the season right around the corner.

