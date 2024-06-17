Patriots announce release of rookie offensive lineman

The New England Patriots announced they are waiving rookie guard/center Ryan Johnson on Monday.

It’s a tough break for Johnson, who was always considered a long shot to make the roster. He was likely hoping to have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot at training camp, but now, that chance in New England has gone up in smoke.

The Patriots are even more crowded at the guard position than they were before mandatory minicamp. Mike Onwenu, who was originally slated to play right tackle, was seen back at right guard taking reps.

He could be joining the likes of rookie Layden Robinson, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Nick Leverett and Michael Jordan as an interior blocker. Cole Strange is out with a knee injury, but there is a chance he will return at some point as well.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Johnson, a former undrafted rookie free agent out of Youngstown State. The Patriots now have an open roster spot with plenty of options to fill it.

