Patriots announce release of former third-round pick offensive tackle

The New England Patriots announced on Thursday that they have released former 2019 third-round draft pick Yodny Cajuste.

There were clear opportunities to break out along a depleted offensive front for the Patriots in the 2022 season, but Cajuste never seemed to truly be in the mix of the competition. The writing was on the wall when Conor McDermott, who was plucked from the New York Jets’ practice squad, started to get reps over the West Virginia standout offensive lineman.

New England has made serious efforts to boost their offensive line depth by signing veterans Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, along with drafting guard Sidy Sow, who also has experience playing at the tackle position.

Cajuste’s exit opens up a roster spot and gives the Patriots more room to maneuver after selecting 12 rookies off the 2023 NFL draft board.

