Patriots announce release of former standout college WR

The New England Patriots announced they have released receiver T.J. Luther as a corresponding move to signing wideout JaQaue Jackson on Thursday.

Luther was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023 and was released before the start of the season. Shortly after, he signed with the Patriots and was released by the organization last October, before being re-signed to the practice squad.

Luther was a standout for Gardner-Webb, recording 55 catches for 1,055 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

Even with Luther’s exit, the Patriots are stocked at the wide receiver position with 12 currently on the roster. The shuffling act is going to be an ongoing process as the team continues to tinker with their roster ahead of training camp.

