Patriots announce practice times for first week of training camp

The 2023 New England Patriots officially announced their practice times for their first week of training camp.

New England will have four initial dates on the schedule, starting Wednesday, July 26.

The organization will also hold practices on July 27, July 28 and July 30. The Wednesday, Thursday and Friday dates will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday’s time is to be determined.

This is the unofficial start of the NFL season, before the Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener on September 10. New England will be facing the hardest schedule in the league, as they look to have a bounce-back year in 2023.

Patriots training camp (first 4 days): 🏈 7/26 Wednesday: 9:30-11:30 a.m. 🏈 7/27 Thursday: 9:30-11:30 a.m. 🏈 7/28 Friday: 9:30-11:30 a.m. 🏈 ❌ 7/29 Saturday: No practice 🏈 7/30 Sunday: Time TBA Gates open at 8a on first 3 days. Admission is free. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 21, 2023

Training camp will give fans their first look at a New England team with new personnel. Here’s to hoping things are far better than they were around this time last year.

