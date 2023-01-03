Breaking News:

NFL says Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week; league monitoring Demar Hamlin's health

Patriots announce media availabilities will be canceled for Tuesday

Kristen Conti
·1 min read

Patriots announce media availabilities will be canceled for Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL is heavily reacting to the devastation surrounding Monday night’s Bills-Bengals matchup. During the Week 17 fixture,  Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and was escorted off the field in critical condition after a tackle. The game was suspended and both teams paused in support for the 24-year-old’s recovery, including fans who orchestrated a vigil.

As a result, the league’s typical activities took a beat. Several NFL teams have announced they will be canceling parts of their schedule while the situation continues to play out. At the moment, Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on life support. 

Two teams in particular – the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles – have canceled media opportunities amid the tragedy. Both teams announced that any Tuesday media availabilities with assistant coaches will be canceled or postponed until further notice.

Other NFL teams will most likely follow the trend and cancel their usual media fixtures for the week. But what about practice?

The next decision teams must make is whether they will commence Week 18 practices, considering most of this week’s games are slated for Sunday. There are also two games scheduled for Saturday and usually this would point to light practices on Tuesdays. 

With heavy hearts, teams remain conflicted.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Injured Bills player a reminder from Cincinnati to Kansas City: Football’s just a game | Opinion

    Players like 24-year-old Damar Hamlin put themselves at great risk every time they step onto the field, as NFL fans saw Monday night. From Toriano Porter:

  • Mike Brown: The Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family

    Mike Brown, owner of the Bengals, released a statement regarding Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday afternoon. Hamlin remains in critical condition and under sedation at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday’s game. “First and foremost, the Bengals continue to send thoughts and prayers [more]

  • Land Rover Range Rover | How to use the massaging seats

    Like many off-roaders of a certain age, the Range Rover has matured and evolved. Conceived in the late 1960s as a rugged ute with British sensibility and taste, it’s grown into a design statement that showcases Land Rover’s latest technologies and most decadent luxury features. While Range Rover will always conjure the notion of tartan-clad hunters and loyal yellow dogs, it’s immediately clear the fifth-generation model advances Land Rover's quest for new customers. My jaw drops when I catch my first glimpse of the 2022 Range Rover First Edition in my driveway. Dressed in Sunset Gold Satin finish -- which rings up $7,450 of the vehicle’s $169,900 sticker -- it looks expensive yet more nouveau riche than anything I’ve seen Land Rover build. That’s a good thing. Land Rover's color and materials team knew what it was doing.-- a little bling is necessary for Land Rover to aggressively compete with the Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator, to say nothing of electric performers like the Hummer SUV and Rivian R1S. Against this crowded field, Land Rover brings it. The Range Rover comes in long and short wheelbases and can seat as many as seven or as few as four. The basic Range Rover starts at $104,500 for the mild hybrid inline-six model, while the high-powered First Edition and SV variants approach the eye-watering $200,000 level with options. A plug-in hybrid joins the lineup later this year and an all-electric model follows next year. Based on Jaguar-Land Rover's new MLA-Flex platform, the Range Rover offers a bevy of useful features, including all-wheel steering, JLR's clever Pivi Pro Infotainment and power-assisted doors (coming on 2023 models). The new generation also offers noise canceling technology, a suspension that can self-adjust due to road conditions and six different driving modes that can be calibrated for on- or off-road conditions. The design changes continue Range Rover’s aesthetic journey from rugged to racy. The 2022 model is flashy -- note the door accents and cutting-edge taillights -- but everything is flush to the body and it’s a modern, minimalist approach. Every line has a purpose. It makes SUVs from Audi and Lexus look terribly busy, and even the fourth-gen Range Rover is fussy in comparison. The grille and front end should look familiar to loyalists, but the boat tail shape in back is less prominent than ever before and the taillights disappear into the piano black settings. It’s a deep contrast to the previous model and its traditional blocky lighting. Still, the Range Rover looks like a dressier version of the last generation and it is a measured evolution. The off-roader has undergone far greater change, most notably the BMW-lead 2001 redesign. Let’s pause for a moment to dwell on the paint. Various shades of gold and bronze are the Range Rover’s calling card, but the First Edition and SV offer this so-called Sunset Gold Satin finish. In pictures, you can’t tell the difference between this shade and the cheaper paint. In real life, when the sun hits the finish — with coarse aluminum baked in — the promise of a “bright golden sparkle with high reflectivity” is delivered. Range Rover is the latest company to employ color schemes to burnish its products, a trend recognized by everyone from Kia with its matte EV6 to Maserati and its iridescent Levante Trofeo. Wisely, Land Rover employs this champagne chaser to differentiate the Range Rover, but doesn’t go overboard. My tester had the optional gloss black 23-inch wheels and black roof, which set off the golden hue with tasteful contrast. The interior was bathed in a light-and-creamy leather dubbed Perlino. It's everywhere. Rest your elbow on top of the door -- leather. The center console -- leather. Even the headliner had stitched leather. It’s broken up with light wood on the door panels and bisecting the dash, with chrome flourishes on the controls. While the lofty price tag gave me pause, the interior’s sophisticated use of materials and clever layout won me over. The Range Rover’s airy setting is reminiscent of Lincoln and Volvo designs, which is a testament to all three brand’s focus on interiors. The First Edition also included rear-sear entertainment screens and massaging seats in front (which were just OK — better than Mercedes’ massages but not nearly as good as Jeep’s). I was surprised to find a cooler in the center console, which I used to chill my wallet and keys inadvertently. It’s far better at keeping your beverages cold. #rangerover #landrover #landroverrangerover

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs

    South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its official local website since August 2019 until recently. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5% versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Bengals’ Mike Brown issues statement after Bills-Bengals postponement

    A statement from the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Long-tenured Wolverine Julius Welschof enters transfer portal

    One of the longest-tenured players on the Michigan football team, Julius Welschof announced on Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. "First off I want to thank Coach Harbaugh by recruiting me all the way from Germany and let me be a part of this amazing program for the last five years," Welschof wrote. Welschof was a member of the 2018 recruiting class, as Jim Harbaugh grabbed the three-star EDGE rusher from Germany.

  • Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are suddenly looking like a team that could shake up the playoffs

    Green Bay's defense and run game did much of the damage in Sunday's crucial win over the Vikings, but it's the version of Rodgers that surfaced in the middle of the fourth quarter that might make the NFC tremble.

  • Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly contacted by Denver Broncos about vacancy

    Denver Broncos have reached out to Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh to express their interest in him for their head coach vacancy in recent days.

  • Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says Bills player is ‘fighting’ after suffering cardiac arrest

    A spokesperson for the family of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “fighting” after suffering cardiac arrest early in the Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America, family representative and close friend Jordon Rooney told “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts that Hamlin, a second-year…

  • Pelicans star Zion Williamson leaves loss to 76ers early with hamstring injury

    It's unclear how severe Zion Williamson's hamstring injury is, or if he'll miss any time for the Pelicans.

  • Colorado library closes after 'troubling' discovery of meth in the air ducts

    The City of Boulder ordered testing after reports of people smoking in the bathrooms, and several employees reported meth-exposure symptoms.

  • NFC North Week 18 power rankings: Vikings fall once again

    The Packers and Lions are making pushes for the playoffs and are rising in this week's NFC North power rankings.

  • Poland says Germany refused talks on World War Two reparations

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Germany has rebuffed the latest push by Poland's nationalist government for vast reparations over World War Two, saying in response to a diplomatic note that the issue was closed, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said it had responded to a letter sent by Poland on the subject in October and did not comment on the contents of diplomatic correspondence.

  • Patrick Mahomes on watching Bills-Bengals game that may impact Chiefs’ playoff seed

    Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs know what is at stake in the “Monday Night Football” game in Cincinnati.

  • Royals love these 'perfect' Hunter boots — and right now, they're on sale

    Hunter Boots is an iconic British brand and right now, 100+ styles are on sale.

  • Predicting chances of Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell to win NFL awards

    Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson, Jets' Sauce Gardner are favorites for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year; Dan Campbell is candidate for Coach of Year

  • Nets’ Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

    Kyrie Irving gives Donovan Mitchell his flowers for scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls.

  • Quitting smoking: What happens to your body when you stop smoking cigarettes?

    Whether it's one of your New Year's resolutions or you're just ready to give up the habit, there's never a bad time to stop smoking.

  • Tom Brady would be bothered by not playing in Bucs' meaningless season finale

    The Bucs don't have anything to play for in their regular-season finale next weekend, but good luck convincing Tom Brady to stay on the sideline.

  • Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater reflect on what could be final Patriots home games

    Neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater have made decisions about their NFL futures, but both know they're not far from the end. Phil Perry was on hand in New England to watch the Patriots veterans do some extra reflection after the team's final home game.