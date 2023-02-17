Patriots announce Matthew Slater will return for a sixteenth season

Patriots receiver Matthew Slater, a key special-teams contributor who rarely plays offense, will return to the team for a sixteenth season.

The Patriots announced the news on Friday afternoon.

“I couldn’t be happier to learn that Matthew Slater has decided to return for his 16th season with the New England Patriots,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Matthew’s drive to be the best at what he does will one day earn him enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yet, as stellar as his football career has been, he is an even better person. He is led by his faith and spirituality, dedicated to his family and committed to his craft. There is no better leader for our younger players to follow and no better ambassador for the Patriots organization. He is truly special, and I am grateful that his contributions to the team will continue.”

Slater has played in 25 postseason games, and he has won three Super Bowls.

“It is a great honor and blessing to return to the Patriots for my 16th season,” Slater said. “I thank God for His continued grace and provision over my career. I look forward to continuing to play under the leadership of Coach Belichick. Thank you to the Kraft family and the entire Patriots organization for allowing me to continue to pursue my childhood dream. See you in the fall. God Bless.”

Slater is a 12-time team captain and a 10-time Pro Bowler. He was due to become a free agent next month.

“Matt’s incredible career is a testament to his preparation and will to succeed,” coach Bill Belichick said. “We are thrilled he will be playing this season.”

Slater’s father, Jackie, was a long-time offensive lineman with the Rams and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

