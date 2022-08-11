Patriots announce jersey numbers for 2022 rookie class

The New England Patriots announced jersey numbers for the rookie class, ahead of their preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday. The organization made the announcement via Twitter.

Two Patriots offensive rookies will move out of the 50s from training camp in exchange for more offensive-friendly numbers. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton will wear No. 11, while quarterback Bailey Zappe will wear No. 4.

Meanwhile, Patriots first-round draft pick Cole Strange will wear No. 69. He has been having an impressive camp and looks to become a mainstay on the offensive line.

New England has 15 rookies in total, with the full list of numbers down below.

Patriots fans will get to see the rookie class in action when the team takes on the Giants on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

