Patriots announce five roster moves on Monday

It was a busy Monday for the New England Patriots, following rookie minicamp.

The team announced the release of veteran running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and the signings of four rookie free agents, including running back Terrell Jennings, guard Ryan Johnson, linebacker Jay Person and Australian defensive end Jotham Russell.

It’s worth noting the Patriots will receive an exemption for Russell, who is an International Pathway Program player. Russell is a former rugby player turned defensive end, while Johnson is a versatile offensive lineman with experience at both guard and tackle.

Meanwhile, the Person and Jennings signings aren’t surprising considering the Patriots could use some added depth in the pipeline at both linebacker and running back.

Vaughn, a former third-round pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared on the Patriots’ practice squad, but not much else came from his addition to the roster last season.

