Patriots announce dates for training camp, joint-practices

The New England Patriots have announced their schedule to start training camp, and in that announcement, they also released the information for the team’s joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

New England will kick off training camp on Wednesday, July 27 and spend four consecutive days at work through Saturady, July 30. At that point, the Patriots will likely take a break and schedule out the rest of their preseason schedule, a process which is always in flux from day to day.

As for joint practice with the Panthers, the Patriots will host Carolina on Aug. 16 and 17. Their preseason matchup will be on Friday, Aug. 19. at 7 p.m. ET.

Mark your calendars!#PatsCamp kicks off on 7/27: https://t.co/7FqhYy4joz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 14, 2022

All four of those practices — and the joint practices — will be open to the public.

