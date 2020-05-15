Patriots announce dates, times for 2020 preseason schedule

We already learned the Patriots' 2020 regular-season schedule last week. Now we know how they'll ramp up to the games that actually count.

The team announced its full 2020 preseason slate of games Friday morning, and the schedule is bookended with games against teams led by former New England assistant coaches.

Here's the team's preseason schedule:

Opening against the Lions gives the Patriots a chance to hold joint practices against Matt Patricia's team for the second season in a row, while New England wraps up their schedule against Joe Judge's Giants.

The Patriots have held joint practices against another team in six of the last seven years, with 2018 the only exception.

New England's preseason finale was no surprise. This will mark the 16th consecutive year that the Patriots conclude the preseason against the Giants.

