Joe Judge is officially back with the Patriots.

Word on Tuesday morning was that the team was working on a deal that would bring their former special teams coordinator back to New England as an offensive assistant.

In addition to his special teams role over eight seasons with the Patriots, Judge also worked as a wide receivers coach in 2019 before being hired as the Giants head coach the next year. He went 10-23 with the Giants and was fired at the end of the 2021 season.

The Patriots have not announced a new offensive coordinator since Josh McDaniels left the team to become the Raiders head coach. There’s been some talk of Bill O’Brien, another former Patriots assistant, returning in that role, but none of it has come from the team.

Patriots announce addition of Joe Judge as offensive assistant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk